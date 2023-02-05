RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An early morning call turned into a homicide investigation, Rio Rancho Police Department (RRPD) said. The incident happened Sunday.

According to RRPD, a call for help came in at 4:13 a.m. It was reported a man confessed to shooting someone at a Rio Rancho residence. That man, however, left the area in a white car.

Authorities contacted the suspect by phone, and he said he was driving around and would head back to Rio Rancho to park in a movie theater parking lot. He reportedly surrendered in the lot to police without incident.

A dead woman with a gunshot wound was in the vehicle. Officials alleged he had been driving around with her in the vehicle after she was killed.

Police are still investigating, and they said there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has additional information they can give to the police, they are asked to email Detective Arion Hayes at ahayes@rrnm.gov .