RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local officials are looking into a threat against a high school. Police in Rio Rancho said they take threats seriously and are working to keep the community safe.
The Rio Rancho Police Department learned of an ‘unconfirmed’ threat of violence against Rio Rancho High School.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Trial delayed for New Mexico woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
- Albuquerque: City’s plan would convert old Albuquerque hotels into affordable housing
- Crime: Man killed, Gallup police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
- Top Story: Truth or Consequences mayor, husband investigated for animal cruelty
The school was placed on lockdown although classes are not currently in session. Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.