RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local officials are looking into a threat against a high school. Police in Rio Rancho said they take threats seriously and are working to keep the community safe.

The Rio Rancho Police Department learned of an ‘unconfirmed’ threat of violence against Rio Rancho High School.

The school was placed on lockdown although classes are not currently in session. Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.