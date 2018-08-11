Rio Rancho Police investigating suspicious death of 6-year-old

Correction below

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 6-year-old child in Rio Rancho.

Officers say the child was found dead Saturday morning at a home near Moonstone Drive and Sandstone Road NE, a neighborhood north of 528 and High Resort.

Police are waiting to obtain a search warrant on the home.

“We are interviewing a number of people who are present in the residence. We are not looking for anyone outstanding at this time but that is to be determined through the course of this investigation,” says Cpt. Ron Vigil of the Rio Rancho Police Department.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it is made available.

___________________________________________________________________________

Correction: The child was initially reported to be 7-years-old. The story has been corrected to show she was 6-years-old.