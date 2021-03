SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Street racing is a huge problem that can end up turning deadly. One state lawmaker is trying to crack down on the dangerous trend by getting justice for the victims and their families. Senator Michael Padilla (D- Albuquerque) said this bill would amend the Crime Victims Reparation Act so that victims of street racing could get help too.

"When people think about speed racing or drag racing, etc. there's a human toll that goes along with it," said Sen. Padilla. "And it's really unfortunate that in an instant, families are losing their loved ones and this is something we all know we have this problem in our community in our state and this is one of the ways to resolve it."