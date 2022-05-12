RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police hosted their annual memorial ceremony to honor officers who’ve died in the line of duty. Three officers were honored this morning.

Officer Germain Casey, who died in a motorcycle accident while providing an escort for President Bush in 2007.

Officer Anthony Haase, who was killed in a crash on the way to a domestic violence call in 2014.

Officer Gregg “Nigel” Benner, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2015.

Police also shared a message over the police radio, naming the three men, and allowing for a moment of remembrance for all department personnel.