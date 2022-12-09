RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, Rio Rancho police received word of a threat directed at a local school. Now, authorities said they’ve identified their suspect in the case.
On Thursday, Rio Rancho police identified a male juvenile suspect and seized his electronic devices. They alleged those devices contained evidence showing he was directly involved in the threats.
The suspect hasn’t been named, but officials said they’re working with the FBI and District Attorney’s Office to file criminal charges.