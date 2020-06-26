Rio Rancho Police Dept. searches for missing woman, 2 children

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) -The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman and her two children. RRPD is looking for Irene Hernandez and her two children Marina and Peter.

Police report she was last seen at Isleta Lakes in Albuquerque around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in their white, all-wheel drive, 2017 Toyota Rav4 XLE.

The license plate on the vehicle reads ASRK74. RRPD reports Irene was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark blue sleeves, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Marina was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, light pink shirt, and pink pants. Peter was last seen in a grey and white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226.