Live Now
Astronauts perform International Space Station spacewalk

Rio Rancho Police Dept. searches for missing woman, 2 children

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Irene Hernandez (courtesy Rio Rancho Police Department)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) -The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman and her two children. RRPD is looking for Irene Hernandez and her two children Marina and Peter.

Police report she was last seen at Isleta Lakes in Albuquerque around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in their white, all-wheel drive, 2017 Toyota Rav4 XLE.

The license plate on the vehicle reads ASRK74. RRPD reports Irene was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark blue sleeves, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Marina was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, light pink shirt, and pink pants. Peter was last seen in a grey and white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Rio Rancho Police Department at 505-891-7226.

Irene Hernandez and her two missing children. (Courtesy Rio Rancho Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video