RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train
- Crime: Security footage catches Valencia County burglars in the act
- Albuquerque: Group launches petition against Elena Gallegos Open Space development
- Trending: Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at the Rio Rancho Police Station located at 500 Quantum Rd. If you have any questions please call 891–5908 for more information.