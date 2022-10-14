RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12.

The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at the Rio Rancho Police Station located at 500 Quantum Rd. If you have any questions please call 891–5908 for more information.