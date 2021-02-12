Rio Rancho Police ask for public’s help identifying female found in mesa

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a female who was found in a secluded mesa area in June 2020. Police say the remains are estimated to have been in that location for three to six months.

Authorities believe the female most likely went missing between January and March of 2020 and the female appears to be a victim of a homicide. RRPD reports the female appears to be White, Hispanic, or Native American with possibly long, dark hair.

The female is over five-feet-six-inches tall and has a medium build. She has a small tattoo on her outer right ankle, a tattoo on the back of her neck, as well as a circular tattoo on the center of her lower back.

RRPD reports she was wearing Levi’s brand shoes that are possibly black or gray. Anyone with information that could help police identify the female is asked to contact Detective S. Dyer at 505-891-5907.