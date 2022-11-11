RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time again! The Rio Rancho Police Department is holding its annual food drive Saturday morning.

The department is asking for people to bring non-perishable food items to drop-off areas.

Drop-off locations are at local Walmarts, Albertsons, and Smith’s. The addresses can be seen below.

Walmart — 901 Unser Blvd. and 1115 NM Hwy 528

Albertsons — 4300 Ridgecrest Dr. and 7800 Enchanted Glen Hills Dr.

Smith’s — 1000 Rio Rancho Blvd.

The public can donate starting at 9 in the morning until noon.