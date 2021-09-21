Rio Rancho Police Department accepting applications for citizen’s police academy

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is giving the community a chance to get involved. Residents and business owners are invited to sign up for the fall Citizen’s Police Academy.
The 11-week course offers citizens a greater understanding of the officers and all of the services the department offers. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. For more information, visit the city of Rio Rancho’s website.