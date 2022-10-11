RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Players Community Theatre is proud to announce that they have structured their fall fundraiser to help local families in a big way. They’re now asking for locals to come together to help.

Bobbi Huber, a marketing chairperson from the theatre, says they have big plans to help the community this holiday season. “Our group is collecting 31 Christmas trees and donating them to local families that are in need,” Huber says. The theatre is working with organizations such as Haven House and the Five Sandoval Indian Pueblos, Inc. to find people that need assistance.

On December 10, the RRPCT is working with the Rio Rancho True Value to host an event where they will be displaying all of the trees they are collecting and redecorating. The event will feature Santa Claus and food vendors and at the end, the families chosen will take home their trees.

For more information on the RRPCT and to get involved, head to their website.