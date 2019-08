RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has found a top spot on a list of best places to visit with your dog.

Review.com looked at data from a thousand United State cities, then used a variety of categories to narrow down the top 25. Those categories included a number of dog-friendly parks, trails, restaurants and more.

Rio Rancho came in at No. 11 on the list and Santa Fe was listed at No. 14. View full list here.