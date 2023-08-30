RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man is raising money for Children’s Cancer Research through an over 400-mile bike ride. Gabe Pacheco is getting ready for his eighth bike ride in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, dedicated to ending childhood cancer.

Pacheco plans to ride 450-miles for the challenge in the month of September. “Kids should be living life not fighting for it so that’s why I want to do the challenge,” said Pacheco.

In 2016, Pacheco was first introduced to the challenge by a friend while he was living in Nebraska. “So that first year I did 150 miles which was challenging this year I want to do the 450 miles and I want to raise a lot more funds than I’ve ever have,” said Pacheco.

Riders who take part in the month long challenge will log their miles through the Great Cycle Challenge App. Bike rides can be done anywhere and is tracked via GPS. Pacheco says he’ll be doing his ride from the Alameda-Rio Grande Open Space to the ABQ BioPark Zoo four times a day.

In the last seven years Pacheco has raised close to $15,000. Currently he is ranked second in New Mexico with how much money he’s been able to bring in.