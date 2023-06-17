RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho celebrated the grand opening of its new center.

“The HUN” is the newest community center located at Enchanted Hills Shopping Center.

It offers a wide variety of options that include a library that will open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It also has a pickleball court, exercise and fitness, dance, arts and crafts classes, and more that will be open Monday through Saturday with a wide range of hours.

