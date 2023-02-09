RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new K-9 pup to help victims therapeutically is making big progress in her training. Information about her addition to the police department was shared with the metro in November.

Rio Rancho Police Department’s new K-9 was named “Rio,” and she was welcomed to the team last year.

The pup joined the force at 10 weeks old, and the department shared a photo to show she has more than doubled in size.

They said she is progressing in her training but is still a “rambunctious puppy full of personality and intelligence.”