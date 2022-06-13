RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this week. It’s set for Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. The date commemorates the moment in 1865 when slaves learned they were freed.

Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year. Admission to the Rio Rancho event is free and will feature food, activities, and live music. Vendor and community service booths will also be on hand.