RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cities and towns across the country are honoring the service and sacrifice of our military veterans. This Veterans Day also marks the 40th anniversary of the dedication of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

To note the day nationally, Kamala Harris laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Locally, however, people of all ages gathered in Rio Rancho to honor local veterans and thank them for their service. Residents lined Southern Boulevard for the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was followed up with a ceremony at Veterans Park recognizing veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country.

Photos from the Rio Rancho Veterans Day Ceremony

“One word comes to mind, and that word is heroes. I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you. To so many of us, each of you that served our country and fought for our freedoms, you are our heroes,” said Mayor Gregg Hull.

The mayor also announced Rio Rancho will recognize November as National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month.