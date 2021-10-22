Rio Rancho hosting it’s first fall festival on Saturday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is going all out with its first fall festival. Festivities kick off Saturday at Campus Park at Rio Rancho City Center. There will be a beer garden, food trucks, and trunk or treating for the kids.

They will also attempt to break the record for the most pumpkins carved at one time. It’s a record the city currently holds. “I believe that number’s a little over a thousand people, so our goal this time is to get up to about 2,000 people consecutively carving a pumpkin at the same time,” said Mayor Greggory Hall. It’s happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.