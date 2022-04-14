RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is participating in the nationwide Great American Cleanup Saturday, May 7. Volunteers will pick up trash from the city’s roads, illegal dumpsites, vacant lots, school campuses, and parks. Clean-up sites will be assigned to groups after registration is completed.

Volunteers will receive clean-up supplies when they arrive. The first 350 volunteers will also receive reusable bags, straws, and water bottles. The event will start at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. For more information and how to register, visit the City of Rio Rancho’s website or call 505-896-8729.

Sandoval County is offering free access to the county landfill for residents on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proof of residency is required for the program.