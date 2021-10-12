Rio Rancho hoping to break own pumpkin carving record

Looking to try your hand at a more advanced carving technique? Marc Evan, one of the country’s premiere pumpkin carvers, is ready to lend some tips. (Getty Images)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sharpen your carving knives and help set a Guinness World Record. Rio Rancho is trying to break its own world record for the most people carving pumpkins simultaneously which the community set back in 2013 with 1,060 people.

At this year’s Rio Rancho Fall Festival, the goal is to get 2,000 carvers going at once. Pumpkins will be provided and the jack-o-lanterns will be set up around the festival. The free event happens on Saturday, October 23 at Campus Park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pumpkin carving kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit rioranchoeventscenter.com/event/rio-rancho-fall-festival.