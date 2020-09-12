Rio Rancho holds 2020 virtual Citizens’ Academy

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is hoping some humor will inspire people to sign up for its Citizens’ Academy. The city is holding the eight-week program online this year for residents interested in learning about all aspects of the city government.
Topics include road maintenance, wastewater systems, economic development, and more. The free weekly program on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. begins October 5 and runs until November 23 and is available to Rio Rancho residents 18 and older.
