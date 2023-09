Rally in the Desert in Rio Rancho will be held on Sept. 16, 2023 | Courtesy: City of Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is doing a cleanup later this month to help combat illegal dumpsites in the city and its open spaces. Mayor Greg Hull’s “Rally in the Desert” starts at 7 a.m. on September 16.

Residents are encouraged to bring trucks, trailers, shovels, and rakes, but other clean-up supplies will be provided. Sign-ups are now open. The deadline is September 8.