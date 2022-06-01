RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho High School students used prom as a way to raise money for charity. For every prom ticket sold at Rio Rancho High, $1 was donated to Ronald McDonald House.

On Monday, students representing the student council presented a check for $1,000 to the local branch. “We wanted to highlight this because we are so excited to share what our own local community high schoolers are doing for the families here in New Mexico,” said McDonald’s Franchise Owner Ciementina Garza.

Ronald McDonald Houses help provide housing to pediatric patients and their families with two houses here in Albuquerque.