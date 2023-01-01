RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School (CHS) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest about an incident over the weekend. They want to know who’s responsible for vandalism on campus.

The high school shared the news about the damage in an email to parents on Sunday.

Black and white spray paint was scattered across an exterior wall at the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHS security or Rio Rancho police.