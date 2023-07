RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A large food and drink hall that was supposed to be built in Rio Rancho is being put on hold. Margarita Hill was supposed to open this summer but the developer said the project became too costly and risky to build right now.

The location near Unser and Westside also has a different use now so a new spot will need to be found. The developer hasn’t completely scrapped the project. He still thinks Margarita Hill is a great idea.