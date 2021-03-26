Rio Rancho firefighters unveil new fire engine

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho firefighters have unveiled their new fire engine with a time-honored tradition. Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue welcomed the new truck with a “push-in” ceremony on Thursday.

It was their way of paying homage to the horse-drawn carriage days when firefighters had to push them into the station after a call. Engine 5 was paid for with money from the 2020 GO bond.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, City Councilors Bob Tyler, and Daniel Stoddard, and other city officials assisted with the ceremony. Officials say the unit will serve the North District and all of Rio Rancho.

