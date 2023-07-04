RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local fire department has a new system that they hope will help them respond to calls more efficiently.

“It kind of takes the guess work out of one of our most complex incidents which are building fires,” said Rio Rancho Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ryan Floersheim.

Floersheim said his department recently launched a program that will improve how firefighters answer calls.

“With the blue card system, every fire truck that is arriving to the scene is going to know exactly what to do. Everyone is going to say the exact same thing. When we show up on large scale incidents with Albuquerque or Bernalillo County Fire Department, we will be speaking the same language and be able to use the same tactics which will ultimately make all of us better,” said Floersheim.

The Blue Card Command System has been around for almost two decades and is used nationwide. The software gives departments training in standard command practices to help in everyday calls and keep everyone on the same page.

After seeing the success other metro agencies had with the program, Rio Rancho Fire Rescue decided it was time for them to also adopt it.

Floersheim added, “The purpose of blue card is to kind of standardize the communications that we use on large scale incidents including with other departments. We’re currently the only metro department that doesn’t use blue card up until this past Friday when we implemented it.”

The program is now a department standard all promoted officers must go through every three years. Firefighters learn how to better command and manage their crews during incidents like building fires. According to Rio Rancho Fire Rescue, all of the tactics learned through the software will lead to more efficient calls.

“Any time there is 10 or 15 different fire trucks showing up to a scene often times radio traffic gets garbled, or miscommunicated or misunderstood, but now using this, everybody will be saying the exact same thing, and we’ll be able to predict what people are going to be saying,” commented Floersheim.

After taking classes and going through simulations, every captain and battalion chief is now trained and certified in the incident management system.

Floersheim mentioned, “I’m confident this new system will pay dividends as far as increasing our personnel safety and making sure that we protect the lives and property of those who depend on us.”

The department said this is the biggest change to their operations in 20 years. The program software costed about $10,000 in city funding.