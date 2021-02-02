Rio Rancho fire department takes part in national fire protection program

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue will have a new tool to cut down on dangers in the community. The department is participating in a National Fire Protection Association pilot program to identify and prioritize risks then examine ways to reduce the threat.

A digital dashboard will be created for Rio Rancho firefighters to determine where hazards exist throughout the city. The program is in its second phase, and 250 departments across the country are taking part. According to NFPA, those fire departments involved in phase II will receive free access to a personalized digital dashboard for three months, in addition, to professional networking and development opportunities surrounding community risk.