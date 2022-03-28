RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue and Rio Rancho Police were dispatched to a house fire on Sunday at around 2 a.m. in southwest Rio Rancho. Officials say when responders arrived, a portion of the roof collapsed. RRFR found two people who had died inside the building.

The victims are identified as Josiah Inventor, 25, who lived at the home, and Clarissa Bradfield, 26. An investigation was launched and will be led by the State Police Fire Investigator. They say a cause has not yet been determined.