RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of one of the biggest days for coffee drinkers this fall, a New Mexico elementary school is about to get a lot of exposure on coffee cups. They’re hoping to brighten people’s day across the metro.

“We just wanted to provide a smile,” stated Amy Villanueva, a fifth-grade teacher at Enchanted Hills Elementary.

After seeing the idea on social media, Rio Rancho teacher Amy Villanueva wanted to inspire her fifth-grade students at Enchanted Hills Elementary to spread kindness.

“We thought it would be a great way to spread kindness to spread words of positivity, and at the same time, it was kind of motivation for other people in our community,” explained Villanueva.

The school was able to partner up with a Rio Rancho Starbucks, which donated coffee cup sleeves to decorate. In just five days, the kids hit their goal, drawing and writing on 1,000 sleeves with positive messages. The messages, which will go out to coffee drinkers on Thursday, come from every student from kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We had this little group that would work, and in our free time, we would work on all of our sleeves, and we would just keep decorating and decorating, and it was just so much fun,” said Kira Kesler, fifth-grade student at Enchanted Hills Elementary.

Students hope their messages inspire adults.

“I was very excited because we could spread kindness and make people feel better about themselves. On my sleeve I thought of, ‘You are sweeter than the pumpkin latte,'” said Mason Villanueva, a fifth-grader.

“I’m hoping that they feel happy and positive,” said Davien Holmes, a fifth-grader.

A positive message to put a smile on New Mexican’s faces.

“This note is to make your day just a little bit happier, just a little bit brighter, and to make you feel special. These positive notes can just change the whole world just by one little cup,” said Kesler.

Those coffee sleeves will debut alongside the pumpkin spice latte Thursday at the Starbucks near Unser and Southern.