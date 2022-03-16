RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho Driving School is losing its license for six months, after an investigation is accusing the owner of breaking state law.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Martes 15 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: Experienced Albuquerque educators disappointed by recent raise
- Crime: Shooting in Albuquerque Foothills leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
The State Department of Transportation launched the investigation into “Old School of Driving,” following complaints from students and parents. The investigation found the owner , Francisco Saenz, was behaving unethically and putting students’ safety in jeopardy. Some of the allegations include, talking on the phone during driving lessons.