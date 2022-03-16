RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho Driving School is losing its license for six months, after an investigation is accusing the owner of breaking state law.

The State Department of Transportation launched the investigation into “Old School of Driving,” following complaints from students and parents. The investigation found the owner , Francisco Saenz, was behaving unethically and putting students’ safety in jeopardy. Some of the allegations include, talking on the phone during driving lessons.