RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new community center is now open in Rio Rancho. The Hub, located in Enchanted Hills, will house the city’s third library along with private meeting rooms.

It will include fitness and recreation areas, and an indoor pickleball court. City officials hope it improves the quality of life for residents who don’t have a community center nearby.

“All of our library services have been south of Northern, and so this gives us a facility up here to serve the population of Enchanted Hills. It’s long overdue,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull.

The library will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 to 6. The recreation areas will be open Monday through Saturday.