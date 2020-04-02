Rio Rancho dance studio owners surprised with messages

1  of  2
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The owners of a local dance company got a surprise from their students this week.

Christina Daily-Smith and her husband James were forced to close Sparrow Dance Productions last month. Then on Tuesday, they got messages from their ‘Sparrow Family’ to head to the studio for a surprise. When they got there the front door was covered with posters.

Christina says the messages from their kids gave her and James a profound peace, a sense that everything will be okay.

