RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The local art scene is getting a boost. Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads is providing enrichment and inspiration to residents with economic opportunities for area artists.

They have three major events coming up. ‘ART NM!’ will take place on April 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Meadowlark Senior Center in Rio Rancho. The event will include art displays, demonstrations by local artists, and more. It is free to attend. The second event will take place on May 7 and 8 starting at 2 p.m. The Rio Rancho Youth Chorus Spring Concert will feature music that is inspired by spring and includes songs from classic poetry, the Beatles, and Broadway. Tickets range from $10 – $15. The final event will start on May 13 with 3-weekend shows throughout the month of May. The Rio Rancho Players will showcase ‘A Little Piece of Heaven’, tickets range from $10 – $15.

For more information on the organization visit, https://www.rr-cc.org/.