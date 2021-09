ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Taste of Nob Hill event is back and better than ever. This year, your "passport" will get you access to Nob Hill restaurant discounts, samples, and more. Passports are free and can be picked up at businesses along Central like Tractor Brewing and Empire Board Games.

Passports will be valid from Sept. 23 through Sept 25. For more details on the event, visit the Nob Hill Main Street Facebook page.