Rio Rancho commemorates Memorial Day

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans gathered today to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The city of Rio Rancho hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Soldiers laid a wreath to honor troops who died in battle. “One thing I can say about Rio Rancho is we honor these traditions, we honor these sacrifices, and we honor our veterans and so for that again, I say thank you,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory D. Hull.

There was also a display of boots laid out in military formation. Each boot had a personalized portrait of a fallen soldier.