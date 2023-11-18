RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho City Council has voted to defer action on a problem property while they work with the owner on a cleanup plan.

The city’s police department has responded to several calls to the former Jewish center across from Intel on 528, including two fires that led to the roof collapsing.

The fire marshal and Building and Code Enforcement have issued multiple violations to the building owner.

Now, the owner has asked to postpone the issue until the next city council meeting, saying they’re working on a contract for demolition. The city said it’s on board.

City staff said this allows the owner to come into compliance.

If the owner doesn’t follow through, the city will ask for approval to take action on the center at the next meeting.