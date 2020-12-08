Rio Rancho theater sells concession stand snacks during COVID-19

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –Itching for a taste of movie theater popcorn? Here’s your chance. Rio Rancho Premiere Cinemas has been closed since the first lockdown back in March. Unable to welcomes customers, owners decided to sell favorites from the concession stand like candy, nachos, and movie theater popcorn.

The theater held a sale over the weekend that sold out but says they’ll do it again this coming Saturday. Guests can buy bags of popcorn or snacks online. Then pickup their bags this weekend during a time window. You can order your popcorn or snacks online here.

