Rio Rancho theater sells concession stand snacks during COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold, with temperatures in the teens, 20s, and 30s, and a biting wind chill in a few spots. Luckily, temperatures will warm up quickly throughout the day, with 50s by noon, and upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s later today. Sunshine and calm winds will make it a gorgeous day to spend some time outside. Tomorrow will be a very similar day, just a bit breezier in the east mountains. On Thursday, the next storm system will move in, bringing low elevation rain and mountain snow.

The second wave of the storm will move through on Friday, which could keep snow going from Thursday through Friday morning. A messy commute will be possible Friday. The models are coming to more agreement that snow will be likely in the northern and western mountains on Friday, but it is unclear yet if the Rio Grande Valley will see rain or snow. Snowfall totals are also under question. The latest models increasing potential snowfall amounts, but not coming to agreement. This could potentially become a higher impact storm, so stay tuned.