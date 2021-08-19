Rio Rancho celebrates 40th anniversary with Mayor’s “Sunday is Funday” event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the Rio Rancho community together for an afternoon of fun. The 16th annual Mayor’s Sunday is Funday event is taking place Sunday, with the theme being “Happy Birthday Rio Rancho.”
Rio Rancho Mayor Hull and event coordinator Dave Heil spoke about the annual event. It begins at noon and goes until 4 p.m. at Haynes Park and Pool.