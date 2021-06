Kitten on bed. Caring for pets, pet from the shelter for animals. | Adobe Stock

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center is reducing adoption fees in an effort to get more shelter pets homes. Adoption costs will be reduced from the normal $100 to $25.

To see what pets are up for adoption, visit petfinder.com and search for Animal Resource Center. To schedule an adoption appointment, the center says to call 505- 891-5075. For more information, visit rrnm.gov/87/Rio-Rancho-Animal-Resource-Center.