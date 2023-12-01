RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico animal rescue is asking for your help, dealing with a surge of puppies, And with more on the way, they’re scrambling to find homes.

“It’s been really out of control with the number of requests we’re getting,” said Sara Heffren, Executive Director of Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

For three decades, Watermelon Mountain Ranch in Rio Rancho has saved the lives of thousands of animals.

“We were established back in 1996. Watermelon Mountain Ranch is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter. Since our official incorporation in 2002. We have helped save the lives of over 200,000 homeless pets throughout the southwest,” said Heffren.

It takes a lot of time and space to care for all those animals. A recent and unusual rise in puppies has led the ranch to take in more animals than normal in the winter. In the last week and a half, they have taken in 20 puppies and one pregnant chihuahua. And on Saturday, another 25 are on the way, overflow from Bernalillo County’s shelter.

Several of the dogs came to Watermelon Mountain Ranch from other municipalities that did not have room and did not want to put them down.

Shelters all over the Metro, including the city of Albuquerque’s animal welfare department, are feeling the strain. “It’s everything from our shelter partners to people found a box of puppies in the backyard of an abandoned property or doctor tossed over our fence and it’s, it’s been rough on our shelter partners,” said Heffren.

To ease the strain, and free up space, the ranch is looking for more foster families for dogs and for cats too.

“If our facility is full, Fosters allow us to still take in those two-week-old puppies they allow us to take in a pregnant mom cat, because at least then they’re not taking a kennel here. So fostering they’re saving two lives,” said Heffren.

And going into the holiday season, the ranch has a message for families looking to adopt. “They are not a present pet pets are a lifetime commitment. We understand that. You know, some families, they want that puppy under the Christmas tree or the kitten under the Christmas tree. But they’re not just for Christmas. This is lifelong,” Heffren said.

If you’re interested in donating to the shelter or learning more about fostering, you can follow the link here.