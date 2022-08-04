RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local company is opening up a space for filmmakers in New Mexico. Rio Rancho’s Edit House Productions has been around for more than two decades. Now, they are expanding into a 2,000-square-foot studio which will be available for productions to rent out.

It is a space where productions can build sets, edit video, conduct interviews, and much more. “What we experienced is studio space is relatively difficult to find now with the large movie studios that are here using the studio space. So we’re very happy to offer two thousand square feet of studio space to the film community here in the state of New Mexico,” said Ed Smith, Edit House Productions.

Edit House says they welcome local filmmakers as well as out-of-towners and that their facility qualifies productions for the state’s film tax incentives.