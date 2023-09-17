NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday was the first “Rio Grande Rivalry” football game of the 2023 season after last year’s violent season. Still, those who attended the game said they are excited that the Aggie-Lobo game is back.

“We are having a good time. You know, you have to enjoy it; this is once a year. You know, this might as well be a holiday for, you know, New Mexico. It’s a rivalry game,” said a fan.

A brawl broke out in the stands at the New Mexico State University versus University of New Mexico game in Las Cruces last October. The fight led to a retaliatory deadly shooting on UNM’s campus in November 2022.

UNM says they boosted security for Saturday’s game and added metal detectors. But, with nearly 28,000 fans showing up, it turned out to be tough getting everyone into the game on time – leaving some fans upset.