ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network (RGDSN) is holding the 14th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, September 16, at 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star UNM Baseball Fields.

For the second straight year, RGDSN will partner with University of New Mexico Lobos Football. The walk will take place before the UNM – NMSU rivalry game. Both teams will be wearing stickers on their helmets in support of RGDSN. All registered walkers will get a free ticket to the game and a free meal from Lava Rock Brewing.

All funds raised will go toward RGDSN. To register for participation in the walk, click here.