NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Property owners in the metro may soon be paying more in property taxes after the Metro Rio Grande Conservancy District voted to approve a mill levy increase. The MRGCD provides irrigation to over 60,000 acres, including to the six Middle Rio Grande Pueblos.

The MRGCD says they have identified $175 million in priority projects, but they say they do not have enough money to start those projects. The mill levy increase will generate $17 million over the next four years. They say that money will be used strictly for infrastructure projects like rehabilitating the irrigation system.