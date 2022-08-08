NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small New Mexico city has decided enough is enough; they’re getting their own police force. Rio Communities near Belen okayed a big tax hike to launch a police department. Currently, the city pays the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office $150,000 a year for a deputy to patrol the city of 5,000 residents.

City Manager Martin Moore said the partnership between the Sheriff’s office and the city would come to an end next summer. The money for a new police department will come from those savings and a property tax hike recently passed by the city council that will generate $170,000.

“We did not propose to the council an increase on the commercial side, just the residential by far; our main revenue stream of property tax comes from our residential part of town,” said Moore.

The city knows there won’t be 24/7 coverage at first, but they hope to expand the department down the line.