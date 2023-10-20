NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The town of Rio Communities is celebrating ten years of being its own city with a grand opening of its newly completed town hall. Mayor Joshua Ramsell said the city’s municipal offices make up only a small part of the new facility.

The emphasis, he said, is offering a space for residents to gather, host programs, and events in the community room and ballroom as well as pursue creative projects in the maker space. “If a local group wants to use the space they’re welcome to, they can come in whether it’s a weekly event, yearly event, they’re welcome to come in. We’re always happy to help them with that program,” said mayor Ramsell.

The project was made possible by grants from the state.