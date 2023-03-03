BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County said it’s going to take a little longer than expected to clean up a sewage spill in South Valley.

They originally said work at Rio Bravo Park would take a couple of days but have revised that now to a couple of weeks.

They said they’re working on the sewer line but also need to pressure wash all the hard surfaces at the ballfields. They are also replacing infield soil from the affected fields.