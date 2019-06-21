Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office says deputy who tased student is still certified

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE)- The Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office is speaking out, saying the deputy under scrutiny for tasing a special education student is still certified to be an officer. Deputy Jeremy Barnes is accused of tasing the 15-year-old student at Espanola Valley High School.

Earlier this week, a spokesman with the state Department of Public Safety claimed his certification to be an officer had expired after his application of renewal was denied. However, the sheriff’s office tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that is not true due to the start date of when the department hired him.

Spokesman Maj. Randy Sanches told the New Mexican Thursday that the office hired Banes on October 21 and that the 12-month period in which hired officers must undergo training for certification is not cumulative.

An internal investigation into the incident with Barnes is ongoing.

